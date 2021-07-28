State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $10.17 Million Holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $10,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Wayfair during the first quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Wayfair by 133.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Wayfair during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wayfair by 50.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Wayfair news, CTO James R. Miller sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,996,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.09, for a total transaction of $211,567.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,046,234.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,711 shares of company stock worth $4,153,010. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on W shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $325.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.79.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $274.64 on Wednesday. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.09 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a PE ratio of 59.70 and a beta of 3.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.35.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. Wayfair had a net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.45%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.30) earnings per share. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

