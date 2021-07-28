State of Wisconsin Investment Board Grows Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 49.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 399,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,906 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.07% of Avantor worth $11,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Justin Miller sold 18,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $575,346.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,000.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jo Natauri sold 2,626,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $80,589,334.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,839.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,513,268 shares of company stock valued at $109,241,820. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVTR. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Avantor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Avantor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.29.

Shares of AVTR opened at $36.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.93 and a 52 week high of $37.50.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

