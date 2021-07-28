Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Issues Earnings Results

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. Starbucks updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.200-$3.250 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.20-3.25 EPS.

SBUX stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.03. 5,767,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,981,641. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.60. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $74.56 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.04, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Starbucks alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen boosted their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.93.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.