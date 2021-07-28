Starboard Value Acquisition Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SVAC)

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVAC) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 533 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 906% compared to the average daily volume of 53 put options.

Shares of SVAC stock opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98. Starboard Value Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Starboard Value Acquisition by 8,413.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition by 3,455.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000.

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

