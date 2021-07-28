Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.23 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $2.23 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.87. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.46 EPS.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

SBLK has been the subject of several other reports. SEB Equities began coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SEB Equity Research began coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Star Bulk Carriers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $18.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.65. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $25.24.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $200.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.71 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 4.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth about $117,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth about $153,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth about $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is 705.88%.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.