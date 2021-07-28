Stantec (STN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Stantec to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $674.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.17 million. Stantec had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.59%. On average, analysts expect Stantec to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:STN opened at $45.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 0.90. Stantec has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $47.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1346 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Stantec in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Stantec from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Stantec from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Stantec from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.35.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

