Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Given New $234.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price target boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $234.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.84% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. G.Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Gabelli raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.00.

Shares of SWK traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,754. Stanley Black & Decker has a twelve month low of $148.88 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $206.30. The stock has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.44.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total value of $1,746,066.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,522,079.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total value of $1,556,437.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,158,232.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 294.3% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 396.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

