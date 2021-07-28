Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Short Interest Up 228.6% in July

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 228.6% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on SCBFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Standard Chartered has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS SCBFY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.91. The company had a trading volume of 11,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,205. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of $8.48 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.18.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

