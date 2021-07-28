Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Short Interest Up 228.6% in July

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 228.6% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on SCBFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Standard Chartered has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS SCBFY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.91. The company had a trading volume of 11,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,205. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of $8.48 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.18.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

