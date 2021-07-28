STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 32.77%. The company had revenue of $138.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.83. The stock had a trading volume of 17,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,271. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. STAG Industrial has a twelve month low of $29.34 and a twelve month high of $40.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 76.72%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Capital One Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.70.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.