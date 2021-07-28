STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 32.77%. The company had revenue of $138.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of STAG Industrial stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.83. The stock had a trading volume of 17,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,271. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. STAG Industrial has a twelve month low of $29.34 and a twelve month high of $40.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.90.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 76.72%.
STAG Industrial Company Profile
STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.
Read More: What is insider trading?
Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.