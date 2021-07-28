Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $2.37 Million Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,480,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,150,179,000 after acquiring an additional 164,154 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $164,357,000 after acquiring an additional 48,167 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $120,354,000 after acquiring an additional 14,083 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,032,000 after acquiring an additional 139,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $96,912,000. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $862,588.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,892,098.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $193,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,272.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,393. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $398.18 on Wednesday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.58 and a fifty-two week high of $414.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $358.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.41 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $426.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $436.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.00.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

