Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 45,380 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45,380 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Rollins by 105.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Rollins by 338.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 72.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

ROL stock opened at $37.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.66 and a beta of 0.51. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Rollins had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The firm had revenue of $535.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

ROL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

