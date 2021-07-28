Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Holdings in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 45.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,803 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.13% of MacroGenics worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGNX. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MacroGenics by 391.1% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 110,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 87,893 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 118,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 22,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 552,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,601,000 after purchasing an additional 162,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGNX stock opened at $25.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 2.27. MacroGenics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $36.48.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.16 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 126.15% and a negative return on equity of 45.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

In related news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,539,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,100,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,244,578.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

