Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 190.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,499 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Third Point LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $213,745,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 12,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 208,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,730,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Miura Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,481,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 196,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,046,000 after purchasing an additional 74,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $158.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.02, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $76.18 and a 12-month high of $160.53.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $917,700.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $2,470,867 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APTV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Aptiv from $161.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Aptiv from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Guggenheim upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.58.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

