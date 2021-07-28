Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $2.93 Million Stock Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 656.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,058 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PII. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Polaris during the first quarter worth $33,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 445.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Polaris by 106.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PII opened at $130.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 2.02. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.67 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.56.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.53. Polaris had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 63.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Polaris from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Longbow Research cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.18.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

