Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 8,000 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 306.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Insulet by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Insulet by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 535,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $139,654,000 after acquiring an additional 16,402 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Insulet by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,231 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,864,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $266.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $272.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.42. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $189.47 and a one year high of $306.46. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,052.69 and a beta of 0.68.

PODD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.93.

In other news, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total transaction of $2,690,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,735.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total transaction of $499,073.00. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

