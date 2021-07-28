Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Sells $2,132,094.00 in Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 8,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.20, for a total value of $2,132,094.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,265 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.33, for a total value of $1,029,272.45.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 5,827 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.82, for a total value of $1,397,431.14.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 3,432 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.46, for a total value of $760,050.72.

On Monday, May 3rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,838 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.02, for a total value of $1,185,406.76.

NYSE:SQ opened at $251.73 on Wednesday. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.32 and a 1-year high of $283.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $232.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 354.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 2.41.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SQ. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $261.80 target price (down from $317.00) on shares of Square in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Square has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.63.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Square by 0.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,466,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,463,277,000 after purchasing an additional 221,370 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 55.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,492,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895,906 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 12.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,680,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,197,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,690 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Square by 24.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,573,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,995 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Square by 32.9% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,341 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

