Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Sells $2,132,094.00 in Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 8,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.20, for a total value of $2,132,094.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,265 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.33, for a total value of $1,029,272.45.
- On Wednesday, June 23rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 5,827 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.82, for a total value of $1,397,431.14.
- On Wednesday, June 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 3,432 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.46, for a total value of $760,050.72.
- On Monday, May 3rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,838 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.02, for a total value of $1,185,406.76.
NYSE:SQ opened at $251.73 on Wednesday. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.32 and a 1-year high of $283.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $232.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 354.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 2.41.
Several research firms recently weighed in on SQ. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $261.80 target price (down from $317.00) on shares of Square in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Square has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.63.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Square by 0.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,466,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,463,277,000 after purchasing an additional 221,370 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 55.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,492,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895,906 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 12.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,680,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,197,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,690 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Square by 24.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,573,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,995 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Square by 32.9% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,341 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Square Company Profile
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
