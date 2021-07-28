SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) by 45.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,361 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.90% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $8,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $272,000.

Shares of XSD opened at $178.61 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $203.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.91.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

