SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 121.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,832 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $8,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDYG. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,988,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,657,000. Rodgers & Associates LTD acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,839,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,097,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 566,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,530,000 after buying an additional 42,595 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $76.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.73. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52 week low of $54.55 and a 52 week high of $80.23.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

