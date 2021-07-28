Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 21.01%.
Shares of NASDAQ:SFST traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $50.61. 8,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,700. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $397.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.08. Southern First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $23.16 and a 1-year high of $56.42.
Southern First Bancshares Company Profile
