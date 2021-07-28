Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 21.01%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFST traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $50.61. 8,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,700. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $397.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.08. Southern First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $23.16 and a 1-year high of $56.42.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

