Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) released its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Southern Copper had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 29.44%.

NYSE:SCCO traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.24. 43,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,827. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.42. Southern Copper has a 52 week low of $42.02 and a 52 week high of $83.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $50.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.93%.

SCCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. HSBC raised shares of Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

In related news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $72,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $206,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,770.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,100 shares of company stock worth $366,533. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

