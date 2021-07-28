South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $80.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.71% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “South State Corporation is a bank holding company for South State Bank. The Bank provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and investment services, and consumer finance loans. It offers demand, time and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing; automated teller machine processing; and wealth management and trust services. South State Corporation, formerly known as First Financial Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in South Carolina. “

SSB has been the subject of several other reports. Truist dropped their target price on South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.22 target price on shares of South State in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.84.

Shares of SSB opened at $69.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.09. South State has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $93.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. South State had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that South State will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other South State news, CEO John C. Corbett bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William E. V. Matthews bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $71,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,533. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,971 shares of company stock valued at $961,736. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in South State by 17.3% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in South State by 17.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 933,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,268,000 after buying an additional 140,919 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in South State by 13.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in South State in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in South State by 10.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,260,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,936,000 after buying an additional 119,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

