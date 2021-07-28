South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South State (NASDAQ:SSB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “South State Corporation is a bank holding company for South State Bank. The Bank provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and investment services, and consumer finance loans. It offers demand, time and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing; automated teller machine processing; and wealth management and trust services. South State Corporation, formerly known as First Financial Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in South Carolina. “

Separately, Truist lowered their target price on South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.64.

South State stock opened at $69.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.09. South State has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. South State had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 28.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts expect that South State will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other South State news, CFO William E. V. Matthews purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,533. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $372,724.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,971 shares of company stock worth $961,736 in the last quarter. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of South State by 5.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of South State by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of South State by 2.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of South State by 2.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of South State by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

