South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS) Stock Price Up 3.1%

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (CVE:STS)’s share price rose 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 32,116 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 163,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market cap of C$13.12 million and a P/E ratio of -8.95.

About South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS)

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It is developing the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil. The company was formerly known as South Star Mining Corp.

