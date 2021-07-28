Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Shares Down 5.7%

Source Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:SHLE) dropped 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.65 and last traded at C$1.65. Approximately 8,495 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 28,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.75.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Source Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 767.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.35 million and a PE ratio of -2.57.

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

