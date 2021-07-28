Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank cut Software Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS STWRY opened at $11.64 on Monday. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.29.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

