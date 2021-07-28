Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Citigroup restated their sell rating on shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $76.32 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $42.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Snap from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Snap from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen boosted their target price on Snap from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Snap from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.60.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $73.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Snap has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $79.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.73. The company has a market cap of $116.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative return on equity of 35.69% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The business had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snap will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total transaction of $121,768.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,687,029.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 414,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $24,998,850.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,681,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,692,942,975.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,692,760 shares of company stock valued at $241,710,394 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at about $2,031,464,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 244,641.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,041,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,615 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 48,307.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,690,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680,974 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 23.1% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,015,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504,987 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at about $231,621,000. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

