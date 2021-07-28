Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Short Interest Down 74.6% in July

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 74.6% from the June 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smiths Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smiths Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

SMGZY stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $22.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,973. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.08. Smiths Group has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $23.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

