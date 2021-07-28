Slate Grocery REIT Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:SGR.UN)

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

SGR.UN opened at C$13.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$620.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.36. Slate Grocery REIT has a 52-week low of C$8.95 and a 52-week high of C$13.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$12.81.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Slate Grocery REIT from C$9.75 to C$10.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

