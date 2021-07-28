SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 347.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WU. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 392.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 260,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after buying an additional 207,351 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 995.6% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 213,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after buying an additional 194,150 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 27.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 18,748 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 11.7% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,258,343 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,011,000 after buying an additional 446,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 15.5% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 17,873 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Western Union alerts:

Shares of WU opened at $23.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.84. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.99.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The Western Union had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 775.45%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.27%.

WU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

In other news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $2,732,274.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,690 shares in the company, valued at $12,966,265.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.