SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 565 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 344.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 729 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in CDK Global by 27,511.0% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 813,973 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,003,000 after acquiring an additional 811,025 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the first quarter worth about $897,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 11.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 886,344 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,916,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 45.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 262,171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,173,000 after purchasing an additional 81,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 64.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,106,000 after purchasing an additional 472,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global stock opened at $48.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.39. CDK Global, Inc. has a one year low of $41.21 and a one year high of $55.51.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $433.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.86 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 116.27% and a net margin of 57.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CDK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions. The CDK International segment caters to the United States and Canada.

