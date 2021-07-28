Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Skyline Corporation designs, produces and distributes manufactured housing and recreational vehicles. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.20.

Shares of SKY opened at $53.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.17. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Skyline Champion has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $57.07.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.23. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $447.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Skyline Champion’s revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skyline Champion will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 121,948 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $5,948,623.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 381,710 shares in the company, valued at $18,619,813.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 11,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $595,646.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,355.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,692 shares of company stock valued at $9,912,648 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKY. FMR LLC grew its position in Skyline Champion by 4.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,142,000 after buying an additional 105,135 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 963,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,824,000 after purchasing an additional 103,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

