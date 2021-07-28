Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Trading Down 4.4%

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) shares traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $40.15 and last traded at $40.23. 35,088 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,531,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.06.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.18.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 2.50.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.03 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $114,833.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,410 shares in the company, valued at $633,031.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 303.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,926,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,991 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $83,024,000. XN Exponent Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $61,847,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 158.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,104,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,303,000 after purchasing an additional 676,836 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 19.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,072,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,848,000 after purchasing an additional 176,801 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

