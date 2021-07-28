SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.40.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SITM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of SITM opened at $120.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.21. SiTime has a 52-week low of $50.56 and a 52-week high of $151.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -241.02 and a beta of 0.56.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $35.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. SiTime’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SiTime will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 9,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $851,909.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $36,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,386 shares of company stock worth $6,455,569. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in SiTime by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,464,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,396,000 after buying an additional 901,966 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SiTime by 1,663.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,206,000 after buying an additional 202,869 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its position in SiTime by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 424,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,837,000 after buying an additional 147,491 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SiTime by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 883,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,096,000 after buying an additional 128,293 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in SiTime by 2,491.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,069,000 after buying an additional 117,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

