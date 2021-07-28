Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) PT Raised to $8.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $7.50 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.36.

SIRI traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.60. 113,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,318,879. The company has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.44. Sirius XM has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 69.09%. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Wealthpoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 250,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

