Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC) Short Interest Down 94.2% in July

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 94.2% from the June 30th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SUIC traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.18. 115,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,999. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.03. Sino United Worldwide Consolidated has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $20.00.
About Sino United Worldwide Consolidated
