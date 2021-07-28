Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC) Short Interest Down 94.2% in July

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 94.2% from the June 30th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SUIC traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.18. 115,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,999. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.03. Sino United Worldwide Consolidated has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

About Sino United Worldwide Consolidated

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. provides IT management consulting services. The company was formerly known as AJ Greentech Holdings Ltd. and changed its name to Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. in July 2017. Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Flushing, New York.

