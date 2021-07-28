Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Simmons First National had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 8.66%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

Shares of Simmons First National stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.11. 7,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,064. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.34. Simmons First National has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $33.43. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SFNC shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

