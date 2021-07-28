Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. provides financial advisory and related family office services to high net worth individuals and institutional investors primarily in the United States. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Shares of SAMG opened at $15.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.60. The company has a market capitalization of $219.19 million, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.71. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $17.66.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $31.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.09 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 289.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 46.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

