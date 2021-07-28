Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,500 shares, an increase of 230.7% from the June 30th total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of SAMG stock opened at $15.19 on Wednesday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $17.66. The company has a market capitalization of $219.19 million, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.60.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.09 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 19.22%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 289.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. 46.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

