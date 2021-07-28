Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.27. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.00 million. On average, analysts expect Silicon Motion Technology to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SIMO stock opened at $60.22 on Wednesday. Silicon Motion Technology has a one year low of $35.13 and a one year high of $74.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

SIMO has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers SSDs used in PCs and other devices, as well as eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones and IOT devices. The company also provides enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; and small form-factor specialized SSDs used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

