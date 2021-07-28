Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.950-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.090. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Silgan also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.300-$3.450 EPS.

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $39.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.75. Silgan has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $44.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.40.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Silgan’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SLGN shares. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Silgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Silgan presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.50.

In related news, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $433,158.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $205,001.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

