Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Wireless, Inc. is a leading provider of wireless data communications products. The company delivers wireless PC Cards for portable computers, wireless adapters for PDA’s, OEM modules for embedded applications and rugged vehicle-mounted wireless systems. The company is the founding member of the WirelessReady Alliance, an alliance of industry-leading hardware, software and service companies committed to the delivery of complete and compelling wireless data solutions. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SWIR. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Sierra Wireless in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sierra Wireless presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.96.

SWIR stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.82. The stock had a trading volume of 401 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,071. The company has a market cap of $699.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sierra Wireless has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $22.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.20.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $108.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.46 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWIR. No Street GP LP boosted its position in Sierra Wireless by 20.0% during the first quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 900,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,293,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Sierra Wireless by 918.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 655,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,689,000 after purchasing an additional 591,538 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 100.0% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Sierra Wireless by 492.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 297,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sierra Wireless by 22.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 350,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 63,749 shares during the period. 57.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

