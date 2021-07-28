Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.800-$2.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $740 million-$750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $728.74 million.Shutterstock also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.800-$2.950 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SSTK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shutterstock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Shutterstock from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist upped their price target on Shutterstock from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities upped their price target on Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.71.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Shares of NYSE SSTK traded up $3.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.47. 4,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,092. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.09. Shutterstock has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $108.96.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $189.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.45 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shutterstock will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 41.58%.

In other Shutterstock news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $90,657.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,147.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 67,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $6,028,702.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 13,327,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,007,460.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 212,362 shares of company stock valued at $19,745,504. 37.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.