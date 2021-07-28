Short Interest in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Grows By 770.8%

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a growth of 770.8% from the June 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund stock opened at $15.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.51. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $15.77.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0945 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
