Short Interest in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Grows By 770.8%

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a growth of 770.8% from the June 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund stock opened at $15.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.51. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $15.77.

Get Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0945 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 343.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 93,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 72,377 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 1,870,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,856,000 after purchasing an additional 49,397 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.4% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 662,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,229,000 after buying an additional 21,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 6.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after buying an additional 20,012 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.