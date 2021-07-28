Short Interest in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Rises By 261.4%

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,600 shares, an increase of 261.4% from the June 30th total of 54,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:HIO opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.22. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $5.39.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

In other Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund news, Director Carol L. Colman sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $32,949.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth $53,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 47.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,901 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

