Short Interest in Wayland Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRRCF) Rises By 4,260.0%

Wayland Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRRCF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a growth of 4,260.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 238,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of MRRCF opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. Wayland Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01.

About Wayland Group

Wayland Group Corp. produces and sells medical and non-medical cannabis for cannabis patients and consumers in Canada and internationally. It offers a range of CBD, balanced, and THC strains under the Kiwi, Northern Harvest, High Tide, Lost at Seed, Solara C, Rare Dankness, and Maricann names. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

