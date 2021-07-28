Short Interest in Wayland Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRRCF) Rises By 4,260.0%

Wayland Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRRCF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a growth of 4,260.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 238,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of MRRCF opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. Wayland Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01.
About Wayland Group
