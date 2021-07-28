Short Interest in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) Decreases By 72.0%

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,100 shares, a decrease of 72.0% from the June 30th total of 318,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIGI. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

VIGI opened at $87.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.76. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $69.11 and a twelve month high of $89.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.427 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%.

