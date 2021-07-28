Short Interest in Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Drops By 84.4%

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 84.4% from the June 30th total of 51,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
OTCMKTS:SHECY traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.55. 68,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,251. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.11. The company has a market cap of $69.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.05. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $28.87 and a fifty-two week high of $48.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27.
Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Profile
Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial chemicals. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)/Chlor-Alkali Business, Silicone Business, Specialty Chemicals Business, Semiconductor Silicon Business, Electronics and Functional Materials Business, and Diversified Business.
