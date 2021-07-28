Short Interest in ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) Rises By 220.0%

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a growth of 220.0% from the June 30th total of 368,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 10.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:PIXY opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.40. ShiftPixy has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $6.22.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ShiftPixy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ShiftPixy in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ShiftPixy during the first quarter worth $132,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ShiftPixy during the first quarter worth $132,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ShiftPixy by 28.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 105,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 23,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

ShiftPixy, Inc provides staffing services in the United States. It offers employment administrative services, such as administrative and processing services, payroll processor, human resources consultant, and administrator of workers' compensation coverages and claims. The Company also operates human resources information systems platform to assist in customer acquisition for the onboarding of new clients into the company's closed proprietary operating and processing information system.

