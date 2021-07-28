Short Interest in Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN) Expands By 600.0%

Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:KOAN opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.48. Resonate Blends has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.93.

Resonate Blends Company Profile

Resonate Blends, Inc is a cannabis holding company, which is centered on valued-added holistic Wellness and Lifestyle brands. It offers cannabis-based products of consistent quality based on formations calibrated to Resonate Blends effects system, the industry gold standard in user experience. The company was founded by Richard T.

