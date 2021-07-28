Short Interest in Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) Grows By 2,300.0%

Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 2,300.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Qt Group Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of Qt Group Oyj stock opened at $109.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.50. Qt Group Oyj has a 12-month low of $109.50 and a 12-month high of $109.50.

Qt Group Oyj develops, productizes, and licenses software development tools under commercial and open source licenses Finland, Norway, Germany, the United States, Japan, China, South Korea, France, the United Kingdom, and India. It offers Qt Design Studio, a user interface design tool for applications; Qt Creator, a cross-platform integrated development environment for application development; and Qt Framework that contains C++ library classes and APIs to simplify application development.

